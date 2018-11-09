Gig Harbor primary care clinic will open in late December

The signs are going up, and a new medical clinic for Gig Harbor is set to open Dec. 26.
Kaiser Permanente is opening the primary care clinic at 5216 Point Fosdick Drive NW, suite 102, near Fred Meyer.
The 4,205-square-foot facility will have six exam rooms and offer primary care and lab services, EKGs, diabetic retinal scans and behavioral health treatment. Kaiser expects the clinic to have about 12 full-time positions, including physicians, physician assistants, medical assistants and patient representatives.
“Our new facility means patients will have even more personalized choices for receiving convenient, excellent care,” said Dr. Byron Doepker, the clinic’s lead physician. “I’m proud to be providing our growing membership with access to the best care in state-of-the-art facilities.”
The new site is part of Kaiser’s expansion into the Gig Harbor medical market. It opened a CareClinic at Bartell Drugs, 5500 Olympic Drive, last year.
A West Olympia primary care clinic is set to open later next year, part of Kaiser’s $400 million investment in opening five primary clinics, including the Gig Harbor site.
In addition, plans are in the works for a “flagship specialty hub” in Tacoma. The Puget Sound Business Journal originally reported the news in August.
The goal is to “negate the need for you to go to a hospital or be admitted to a hospital,” Susan Mullaney, president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington, told the publication.
Kaiser is not yet sharing details on the plan, though a spokeswoman told The News Tribune the time line on the hub project, which would improve on its Tacoma Specialty Medical Center, is beyond that of the new primary care sites.
