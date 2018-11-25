Spinal-cord stimulators mean big business for device makers

This combination of Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 photos shows demonstration models of implantable neurostimulators, top row from left, the Medtronic Intellis and the Boston Scientific Spectra WaveWriter SCS. Bottom row from left are the Abbott/St. Jude’s Proclaim 7 Implantable Pulse Generator and Proclaim DRG Implantable Pulse Generator. For years, medical device companies and doctors have touted spinal cord stimulators as a panacea for millions of patients suffering from a wide range of intractable pain disorders. But the devices, surgically placed inside the back, that use electrical currents to block pain signals before they reach the brain _ are more dangerous than many patients understand, according to an Associated Press investigation. Mary Altaffer AP Photo