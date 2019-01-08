State of Washington opposes federal nuke waste proposal

FILE - This May 13, 2017 file photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The state of Washington said Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 that it opposes a federal proposal to reclassify as less dangerous some radioactive waste stored in underground tanks at the site. State officials said Tuesday they fear the change will allow the federal government to walk away from its obligation to clean up millions of gallons of radioactive waste. Nicholas K. Geranios, File AP Photo