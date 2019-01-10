California governor offers $144B budget, sees big surplus

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019 file photo, Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom autographs a copy of his book "Citizenville" for a wellwisher while attending a pre-inaugural Family Event held at the California Railroad Museum in Sacramento, Calif. Gov. Newsom is preparing to release his first state budget, offering his clearest outline yet of his plan to significantly boost spending on services for children while maintaining his promise to be fiscally prudent. Newsom plans to discuss his proposal during a news conference in Sacramento on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo