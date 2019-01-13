Boy, 3, loves new 3D printed arm from family friend

In this Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 photo, Robert Noyes, 3, who was born without half of his left arm, sits with Ray Buckland, who created Robert's prosthetic arm with the help of a 3D printer, at Buckland's home in Price, Utah. The Deseret News via AP

In this Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 photo, Robert Noyes, 3, who was born without half of his left arm, sits with Ray Buckland, who created Robert's prosthetic arm with the help of a 3D printer, at Buckland's home in Price, Utah. Sean Estes