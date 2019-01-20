Business

Montgomery aims to transform downtown into high-tech zone

The Associated Press

January 20, 2019 07:28 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama's capital city is launching free Wi-Fi in the central part of downtown.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that it's one of several planned upgrades involving technology. Other plans call for street cameras and a cellphone app designed to help people find parking.

Also planned: an expanded fiber optic network; and 22,000 new light-emitting diode lights, commonly known as LED lights.

The newspaper reports that it's all part of a broader effort to create what's known as a "Smart City Living Lab" in the city's core.

The free internet service was recently introduced along Commerce Street and Dexter Avenue. It's paid for by the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

