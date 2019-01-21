Loose barges temporarily shutter multiple Pittsburgh bridges

Officials say strong river currents caused a dozen barges hauling coal to break loose from a tow boat, prompting the closure of major bridges crossing the Monongahela and Ohio rivers, at least one of which was struck.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says five vehicular bridges were shut down early Monday because of the loose barges. The Liberty, Smithfield, Fort Pitt, West End and McKees Rocks bridges later reopened.
The Port Authority of Allegheny County said the Panhandle bridge, a light rail transit bridge, took "a direct hit from a loose barge" but also reopened after inspection.
Murray American Transportation Inc. of Monessen said all barges had been secured and the company is working with the Coast Guard and federal and state agencies to determine the cause of the breakaway.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments