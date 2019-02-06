Business

Authorities identify man killed by New Jersey Transit train

The Associated Press

February 06, 2019 06:36 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

Authorities have released the name of a man struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in the state's capital city.

But it's still not clear why Roberto Ramirez was on the tracks in Trenton when he was struck around 6:40 p.m. Sunday. The 60-year-old city man was pronounced dead a short time later.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman say 20 passengers were aboard the light-rail River Line train that had departed from Camden. No injuries were reported, but the accident forced officials to briefly suspend River Line service.

The accident remains under investigation.

  Comments  