Authorities identify man killed by New Jersey Transit train

Authorities have released the name of a man struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in the state's capital city.
But it's still not clear why Roberto Ramirez was on the tracks in Trenton when he was struck around 6:40 p.m. Sunday. The 60-year-old city man was pronounced dead a short time later.
An NJ Transit spokeswoman say 20 passengers were aboard the light-rail River Line train that had departed from Camden. No injuries were reported, but the accident forced officials to briefly suspend River Line service.
The accident remains under investigation.
