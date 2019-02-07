Hotel that launched Trump to Manhattan fame to be torn down

The Grand Hyatt Hotel, in New York, is shown in this photo, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. The building that helped Donald Trump make a name for himself in Manhattan is being sold to developers who plan to tear it down. Developer TF Cornerstone says that it and a group managing billionaire Michael Dell's money have agreed to buy the hotel next to Grand Central Terminal and replace it with a mixed used building that will include office and retail space and a smaller hotel. Richard Drew AP Photo