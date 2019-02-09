Santa Fe also seeing benefits of good ski season

Snow this winter is helping the peaks above Santa Fe, and those ski tourist dollars are trickling into town.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Santa Fe ski shops, hotels and restaurants report booming business like they haven't seen in years.
Cottam's Ski Shop manager Kale Snider says this season so far is the second biggest year the shop has had.
And Ski-Tech Santa Fe manager Jonah Boudreau says the area has seen the best snow since 1998 and the most tourists he's ever seen.
Snider says Ski Santa Fe has a snow base of 57 inches (145 centimeters) and snowfall of 140 inches (356 centimeters).
