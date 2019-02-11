Business

Planet Fitness adds third gym to Tacoma

By Debbie Cockrell

February 11, 2019 01:46 PM

A new Planet Fitness has recently opened in Tacoma, giving the fitness chain three locations in the city.
The chain’s newest site, which opened Jan. 18 at 2217 N. Pearl St., will have its official ribbon-cutting celebration from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 19 and offer a special membership discount through Feb. 20.

The 24-hour gym offers “cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth and more,” according to its news release.

More information about the gym is at https://www.planetfitness.com/gyms/tacoma-west-end-wa.

With the addition of the Pearl Street site, the chain now has three gyms in Tacoma.

Planet Fitness has expanded in recent months, with its announcement of five new sites for the region in September.

