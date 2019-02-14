Journalist and Duterte critic posts bail after libel arrest

Maria Ressa, the award-winning head of a Philippine online news site Rappler that has aggressively covered President Rodrigo Duterte's policies, shows an arrest form after being arrested by National Bureau of Investigation agents in a libel case Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 in Manila, Philippines. Ressa, who was selected by Time magazine as one of its Persons of the Year last year, was arrested over a libel complaint from a businessman which Amnesty International has condemned as "brazenly politically motivated." Duterte's government says the arrest was a normal step in response to the complaint. Bullit Marquez AP Photo