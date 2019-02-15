Nigeria delays election until Feb. 23 over ‘challenges’

A young boy scavenges for re-sellable items from garbage on the streets, as he walks past a sign showing incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, left, and local party official Mustapha Dankadai, right, in Kano, northern Nigeria Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Nigeria is due to hold general elections on Saturday, pitting incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari against leading opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. Ben Curtis AP Photo