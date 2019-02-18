For sake of pupils’ pupils, China to ban homework on apps

In this Sept. 4, 2018, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, students line-up to get eyesight test at a primary school in Donglin Township of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. An eastern Chinese province plans to ban teachers from assigning homework to be completed on cellphone apps as part of efforts to preserve students' eyesight. Zhejiang province issued a draft regulation last week and is seeking public comment. Xinhua via AP Xu Yu