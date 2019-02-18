Report: Honda to shut UK plant, imperiling 3,500 jobs

FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows the Honda logo on a 2019 Honda Civic on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Britain’s Sky News says Honda is to close a car factory in western England with the potential loss of 3,500 jobs. The broadcaster says the Japanese carmaker will announce Tuesday, Feb. 19 that the Swindon plant, where Honda makes its Civic model, will close in 2022. Honda said Monday that it could not comment “at this stage.” Gene J. Puskar, file AP Photo