Rhode Island Foundation awards record number of grants

The Rhode Island Foundation says it awarded a record $52 million in grants to more than 1,800 nonprofit organizations last year.
The foundation announced Monday that it also raised a record $114 million from individual, family, organizational and corporate donors.
Of the grants awarded last year, many were for projects in line with the foundation's three strategic priorities— educational success, healthy lives and economic security.
The Woonsocket School Department was awarded $675,000 over three years to strengthen the development and support for school leaders, for example.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Neil Steinberg, the foundation's president and CEO, says they're grateful for the visionary donors who have joined with the foundation to help the state and its communities.
The foundation says that at the end of 2018, it had about $970 million in total assets.
Comments