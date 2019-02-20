Nissan ex-boss Ghosn’s new lawyer questions handling of case

In this May 9, 2012, photo, lawyer Junichiro Hironaka speaks at the press cub of courthouse in Tokyo. The newly appointed star defender for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn said Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 he believes the case against his client does “not meet international standards.” Hironaka also said that he believed Ghosn’s trial on charges of falsifying financial reporting and breach of trust might not begin until after the summer. (Kyodo News via AP) AP