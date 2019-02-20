Ben Carson to address Las Vegas home building conference

Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is scheduled to speak at a home building conference in Las Vegas on Thursday
Carson is set to speak about affordable housing at the Westgate casino-resort during the annual convention of the National Association of Home Builders.
The secretary made a similar visit in April 2018, when he spoke at a manufactured housing convention and toured homeless centers.
