Business

Ben Carson to address Las Vegas home building conference

The Associated Press

February 20, 2019 09:04 PM

LAS VEGAS

Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is scheduled to speak at a home building conference in Las Vegas on Thursday

Carson is set to speak about affordable housing at the Westgate casino-resort during the annual convention of the National Association of Home Builders.

The secretary made a similar visit in April 2018, when he spoke at a manufactured housing convention and toured homeless centers.

