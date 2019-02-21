Claims in El Chapo case highlight perils of ‘Googling juror’

FILE - In this Monday Feb. 4, 2019 courtroom sketch, Judge Brian Cogan upper right, gives instructions to jurors in the trial of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in New York. On Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, El Chapo’s lawyers raised concerns of potential juror misconduct and said they were reviewing “all available options” after a juror at the notorious Mexican drug lord’s trial told a news website that several jurors looked at media coverage of the case against a judge’s orders. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Elizabeth Williams AP