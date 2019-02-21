Ashland clears way for Uber, Lyft to launch services

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. Officials in a southwestern Oregon city have cleared the way for Uber and Lyft to begin operation. The Ashland Daily Tidings reports the Ashland City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, overruled the mayor's veto of an ordinance that allows for ride-hailing services. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo