Downtown Tacoma grocer closes months after opening

Flip Fresh Market, a small downtown Tacoma grocer on Broadway just steps away from the soon-to-open McMenamins Elks Temple, is no more.
In October, the store’s opening showcased takeout options “to make healthy convenient,” owner Abbie Cates said at the time.
The grocery was an extension of owner Cates’ Flip Food Co. frozen meal operation in Gig Harbor.
“We have some significant growth happening on the frozen food side of the business, and I quickly learned that by being spread too thin, nothing would grow,” Cates told The News Tribune in an emailed response.
“I made the choice to take the lessons I learned at Flip Fresh and apply them to the overall company.”
While noting that the closure “was a tough decision,” Cates said her company is now moving forward with new product lines.
Orders for Flip meals can still be placed online at flipfoodcompany.com.
Comments