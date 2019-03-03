College teams add more glitz in attempt to keep fans coming

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2019 file photo, fans hold up their cell phones with the flashlight on as music plays before an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt in Knoxville, Tenn. College basketball teams are trying to get fans to keep coming to games in the age of smartphones by making those phones an integral part of the experience. That’s evident every time cellphones in the stands light up arenas across the country during pregame lineup introductions. Wade Payne, File AP photo