Authorities warn wildfires threaten Australian towns

In this Monday, March 4, 2019, photo, firefighters work to extinguish a bushfire near Yinnar in Gippsland, Victoria. The fires in Gippsland started after lightning strikes on Friday afternoon, with hundreds of emergency workers deployed to fight the blazes. Victoria state officials say 38 fires have razed forest and farm land and destroyed nine homes and other buildings including a winery since Friday. AAP Image via AP David Crosling