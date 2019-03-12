Business

New Mexico tax increase package challenged by Democrat

The Associated Press

March 12, 2019 05:51 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

A House-approved proposal to raise New Mexico's personal income tax rates is being challenged by a Democratic senator.

Sen. Clemente Sanchez of Grants on Tuesday sought amendments that eliminate income tax increases from a Democrat-sponsored bill that mostly targeted upper-income residents. Sanchez says the state's budget surplus makes it hard to rationalize a major tax hike.

The bill from Democratic Reps. Javier Martinez and Jim Trujillo currently would increase annual state income tax collections by an estimated $130 million. It also provide a tax credit for families with children, impose higher vehicle-sales taxes and add new taxes on online sales, e-cigarettes and nonprofit hospitals.

The bill's sponsors fear state income from oil could falter.

The amendments from Sanchez also could shrink the proposed tax increases on tobacco products and cars.

