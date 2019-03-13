‘No good options’: Kentucky lawmakers’ vote hurts pensions

In this Monday, March 11, 2019 photo, Eastern Kentucky University Vice President David McFaddin, left, speaks to lawmakers about a proposal that would let the university and other quasi-governmental entities leave the state's struggling pension system, in Frankfort, Ky. Lawmakers are scheduled to approve a bill Wednesday, March 13 that would allow these agencies to leave the system without paying what they owe. It would make one of the country's worst-funded pension systems even more underfunded, but lawmakers say they have no choice because the agencies can't afford to pay higher pension contribution rates. Adam Beam AP Photo