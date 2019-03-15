Abortion doctor sues conservative media sites for defamation

FILE - In this May 10, 2016, file photo, Dr. Leah Torres, an obstetrician-gynecologist, poses for a photo at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Torres, a well-known abortion rights activist from Utah has filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 against three conservative media publications for defamation, says that online stories spread misinformation that she cut the throats of fetuses during abortions. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo