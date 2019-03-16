People Before Politics reboots to advance LePage policies

A nonprofit advocacy group linked to Republican former Gov. Paul LePage has geared up in recent months to protect fiscally conservative policies he favored.
Maine People Before Politics, born of LePage's 2010 inaugural committee, has hired two former officials from his administration. It is rallying opposition to a proposed carbon tax, criticizing Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' proposed budget and has reactivated its online presence, the Bangor Daily News reported .
LePage's push to influence state politics even as he lives in Florida is an unusual move for a former governor. But his spokespeople say the governor, who has threatened to run against Mills in 2020 and wants to launch a "conservative mouthpiece" for Mainers, is concerned about state's future.
"It's a reboot and a reorganization in this incarnation," said Julie Rabinowitz, spokeswoman for Maine People Before Politics' and a former LePage press secretary.
LePage was named the group's honorary chairman.
The newspaper's review of tax filings show the group raised $1.1 million before fundraising halted after 2015. It paid out nearly $100,000 combined to the former governor's daughter, Lauren LePage, and top political adviser, Brent Littlefield, in 2016 and 2017.
The conservative-leaning group does not name its donors under IRS rules governing what are often called "social welfare nonprofits," which can advocate for issues and raise unlimited amounts of money.
Rabinowitz said Maine People Before Politics will file amended forms with the IRS to disclose more information about the group's activities.
