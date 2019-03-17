Hungary leader grapples with EU as corruption concerns rise

FILE - In this May 22, 2015 file photo, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, and European Council President Donald Tusk, left, greet Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a summit in Riga, Latvia. As the Hungarian prime minister’s conflicts with the European Union appear headed to a breaking point, calls are increasing for greater scrutiny of his government’s spending of EU funds. An opposition lawmaker in Hungary has gathered over 470,000 signatures to pressure Prime Minister Viktor Orban into joining the budding European Public Prosecutor’s Office as Orban’s Fidesz party may be suspended or expelled next week from the main center-right group in the European Parliament, it was announced Thursday, March 14, 2019 Mindaugas Kulbis, File AP Photo