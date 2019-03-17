2 injured in Los Angeles explosion following gasoline leak

Firefighters douse a fire, which sent up a huge plume of smoke in Los Angeles Sunday, March 17, 2019. Authorities say a 9,000-gallon (34,000-liter) tanker leaking gasoline caught fire and caused an explosion that injured two people in South Los Angeles. The fire department says the blast Sunday morning reverberated through storm drains and sent manhole covers into the air. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo