Group with consumer-friendly vibe pushes drugmakers’ message

In this June 15, 2018 photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. As Congress and the Trump administration aim to curb spiraling drug costs, outside groups like the Alliance for Patient Access are raising their voices as they seek to sway the outcome. But not all of these organizations are clear about who they actually represent. Their names can obscure the source of the message and they’re cagey about where all of their money comes from. Elise Amendola AP Photo