Humana brings wellness events targeting people 65 and older to Tacoma Mall

Now you can do more than walk for your health at the Tacoma Mall.
Humana is hosting a pop-up location by Macy’s entrance inside the mall for a few days each month through November.
While anyone can visit the booths, Humana’s focus in Washington state is as a Medicare Advantage company, so the events at the booth are geared toward those 65 and older, or anyone under 65 who is Medicare eligible because of a disability.
Exhibits will include healthy snack and smoothie demonstrations, crafting classes, diabetes education and Silver Sneakers Fitness Program demonstrations. Representatives also will be on hand to answer questions about Humana health plans.
Catherine Field, Humana’s Intermountain Region Medicare market president, told The News Tribune on Tuesday the company’s pop-ups are its latest outreach initiative.
“We have a bold goal to improve the health and well-being of the communities we work in,” Field said. “When we talk about removing barriers to health, isolation and loneliness are a real deterrent to people living a healthy life.”
Humana sees the pop-ups as a way to give people a place to come and join others.
The Humana booth will be in operation the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month, March through November.
The March 26 schedule includes decorating picture frames, 10 a.m.; “Diabetes: Why Sugar Matters,” 11 a.m.; March birthday social, 12 p.m.; “Sugar: The not so Sweet Truth,” 1 p.m.; bingo at 2 p.m..
In April, it’s hosting a walking group on April 9 and 23 from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m., with a full slate of activities after that until 3 p.m., including brain games and coloring for relaxation, crafting projects and more.
