Feeling lucky? You might want to buy your next lottery ticket at one of these stores

The Safeway store in west Olympia is among the stores that were the luckiest in 2018, according to the Washington state Lottery.
The Lottery named 10 retailers, including the west Olympia store, as the sites that last year sold the most lottery tickets with prizes worth more than $1,000.
If you really want to get lucky, you might try shopping for lottery tickets in Kitsap County. Seven of the 10 lucky stores were based there. The luckiest stores for 2018 were a Safeway at 2890 NW Bucklin Road in Silverdale and a Fred Meyer at 5050 State Highway 303 NE in Bremerton. Both had 10 wins.
The eight other “lucky” retailers:
▪ Nine wins: Safeway, 3215 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia.
▪ Eight wins: Albertsons, 370 SW Sedgwick Road, Port Orchard.
▪ Six wins: Hank’s Grocery, 3629 Chico Way NW, Bremerton.
▪ Five wins: Mr. Pleasant Village at 3010 E. Hwy 101, Port Angeles.
▪ Five wins: Albertsons, 8196 NE State Hwy 104, Kingston.
▪ Four wins: Fred Meyer, 1900 SE Sedgwick Road, Port Orchard.
▪ Four wins: Safeway, 2709 E. Hwy 101, Port Angeles.
▪ Four wins: My Goods Market, 10023 Old Frontier Road SW, Silverdale.
