Unusual farm property with helipad, equestrian center up for auction in Yelm

A 40-acre property with an equestrian center, house and helipad is waiting for a new owner in the South Sound.
Previously listed at $5 million, Trinity Farm, 14241 Lazelle Lane SE, in Yelm, is up for auction Friday.
The current owner, Boris Luchterhand, is founder and CEO of Starmoon Limited, a global design and manufacturer of household products, supporting retail chains such as Costco and Walgreens with private label programs.
Luchterhand is selling to pursue other interests, according to an email response from the auction marketing team.
This isn’t the first time the property has been in the spotlight. Puget Sound Business Journal’s “Cool Pads” series featured it last summer when it also was listed.
The main residence is constructed of concrete so the family could sustain itself in case Mount Rainier erupted, according to the PSBJ article from June.
The property includes a nearly 5,800-square-foot, 5-bedroom, 3-1/2 bath house built in 2009, a 1-bedroom, 1-bath caretaker’s apartment and a 20,400-square-foot equestrian center with 10 stalls and an arena.
The online description offers as many details on the accommodations for horses as it does for the main residence.
According to the description, the property’s equestrian facility “includes an indoor arena ... with custom-mixed Attwood composite footing, prized for its use as footing in the Olympic games and for its low maintenance.
“The facility is perfect for dressage, jumping, or exercising horses on rainy days, and is adjacent to a hot walking exerciser, several paddocks, bridle trails, and more.”
The home is described as a safe house or bunker, according to an email sent to media accompanying the online listing.
“The rooms are secured with airtight doors and vents, which are able to completely shut out outside water and air. In fact, the Safe Cell air filtration system is rated to filter nuclear, biological, and chemical contaminants,” according to the email.
The residence also includes a “conservatory, which features an in-ground, heated concrete pool and separate spa — all surrounded by imported glass walls.”
The property also has a treehouse “built with Michael Murphy of Barefoot Treehouse Builders and HGTV’s ‘Tree House Guys,’” according to the email.
The Yelm property is 30 minutes from Olympia and 45 minutes from Tacoma, according to the brochure. The auction Friday begins at 2 p.m. Friday (April 5) open to registered bidders only. For more information or to register, go to https://platinumluxuryauctions.com/listings/trinity-farm-yelm-wa/.
