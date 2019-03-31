Anchorage airport reroutes planes as runway work resumes

Residents of Alaska's largest city can expect to hear increased jet noise again as the airport reroutes planes over the city during construction to a runaway.
The north-south runway at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport will be closed for repairs starting Monday, the Anchorage Daily News reported .
The airport is using its east-west runways for all flights, causing most planes to approach from over the water on the west side and take off to the east over the city. The planes normally takeoff over the water of the coastal city.
"We as the airport are going to do our best to mitigate the noise," said Jim Szczesniak, the airport's manager.
The airport will work with airlines on ways to reduce the noise, including having pilots pull back on throttles when they are above the city, then going back to full power once at a higher altitude, Szczesniak said.
The airport closed the runway last summer for renovations, leading some residents to complain about rattled homes and lack of sleep. The noise had jolted residents of the Hillside area, which was not accustomed to the aircraft sounds.
The runaway needs pavement repairs and electrical work, Szczesniak said. The runway was last redone 16 years ago. The project also includes widening the runway to make it able to accommodate larger aircraft.
"Although atypical for Anchorage because normally the airport doesn't impact the community, this is something most other communities" deal with, Szczesniak said. "It's unusual for Anchorage people."
The work should wrap up in October.
