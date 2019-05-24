Business
N Carolina GOP candidate offers silent video for Super PACs
The Republican in a North Carolina special election for a congressional seat vacant since earlier allegations of ballot fraud is posting polished, silent video of himself online. The practice allows friendly outside groups to use the candidate's images in their campaign ads.
High Point University political scientist Martin Kifer said Friday the 10-minute video of state Sen. Dan Bishop on the candidate's YouTube channel is a likely invitation for super PACs to use the footage in ads boosting his 9th Congressional District election effort.
Super PACs can't legally coordinate with a campaign. They can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money from unions, individuals or even shell corporations that don't disclose their donors to boost a favored candidate.
Bishop and his campaign consultants didn't respond to messages Friday.
