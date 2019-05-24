N Carolina GOP candidate offers silent video for Super PACs

In this Tuesday, May 14, 2019 photo, Dan Bishop, right, gets a hug from his son Jack Bishop after he addressed supporters as voting totals came in, in Charlotte, N.C. Bishop topped nine other Republican candidates seeking the 9th Congressional District nomination on Tuesday, winning almost half of the ballots cast in an extremely low turnout election that drew less than 10% of the eligible voters. He will face Democrat Dan McCready, as well as Libertarian and Green candidates, on Sept. 10. John D. Simmons

The Republican in a North Carolina special election for a congressional seat vacant since earlier allegations of ballot fraud is posting polished, silent video of himself online. The practice allows friendly outside groups to use the candidate's images in their campaign ads.

High Point University political scientist Martin Kifer said Friday the 10-minute video of state Sen. Dan Bishop on the candidate's YouTube channel is a likely invitation for super PACs to use the footage in ads boosting his 9th Congressional District election effort.

Super PACs can't legally coordinate with a campaign. They can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money from unions, individuals or even shell corporations that don't disclose their donors to boost a favored candidate.

Bishop and his campaign consultants didn't respond to messages Friday.