November vote likely on Terre Haute casino referendum

Voters in western Indiana's Vigo County will likely decide this fall whether they will let plans for a new casino go forward.

Voter approval of the referendum is required under a law adopted by state legislators this spring allowing construction of a casino in Terre Haute.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports Vigo County Election Board members prefer to hold the referendum vote in November along with the Terre Haute city election.

County Clerk Brad Newman says work has started lining up possible voting locations outside the city so county residents wouldn't need to travel into Terre Haute to vote. He estimates additional costs of about $50,000 for the referendum.

If the referendum is approved, the Indiana Gaming Commission would seek proposals for the new casino and select an operator.