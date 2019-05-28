Eagle chick seen on internet cam dies after California storm

FILE - This Monday, May 20, 2019 file photo, of an image from a remote video camera provided by the Friends of Big Bear Valley, shows a bald eagle parent watching over its two chicks, on a nest covered with snow that fell overnight in the Angeles National Forest near Big Bear, Calif. Late season rain and snow were apparently too much for a bald eagle chick in a Southern California forest nest watched by a popular internet camera. The death of the chick named Cookie was announced Monday, May 27, 2019 by the environmental advocacy group Friends of Big Bear Valley and the San Bernardino National Forest. (Friends of Big Bear Valley via AP,File)

Late season rain and snow were apparently too much for a bald eagle chick in a Southern California forest nest watched by a popular internet camera .

The death of the chick named Cookie was announced Monday by the environmental advocacy group Friends of Big Bear Valley and the San Bernardino National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service tweeted that a weekend storm with rain followed by snow brought overnight temperatures down to 26 degrees (-3 Celsius) and that hypothermia was likely the cause of death.

Cookie and a sibling named Simba hatched last month in a nest near Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino Mountains and were named by schoolchildren.

The Forest Service says bald eagles have a 50% mortality rate in the first year of life.