Kentucky county expected to have $890K budget shortfall

The Kentucky county of McCracken is expected to have a $890,000 budget shortfall this upcoming fiscal year.

The Paducah Sun reports the county fiscal court held the first reading of its proposed 2019-20 budget on Wednesday.

Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle says the county for years has been spending more than it brings in and covering the costs with savings from earlier years. But Doolittle says he expects half of the remaining $2.8 million in savings to be gone by the end of this fiscal year.

He proposed a 5% reduction in the proposed budget of nearly $30 million.

Judge-Executive Craig Clymer called the forecast "a pretty bleak picture," saying the county needs to draw the line and act fiscally responsible.

The fiscal court will meet again on June 10.