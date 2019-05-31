Fitzgerald, Vos: No gas tax increase to pay for roads

The Wisconsin Legislature's top Republicans say they'll scrap Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal to raise the gas tax to help pay for roads.

Evers' budget would raise the gas tax by 8 cents per gallon initially and then by about a penny annually to account for inflation. It also calls for raising heavy truck registration and new car title fees. The $75 registration fee most car owners pay wouldn't change.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Friday that Republicans on yhr Legislature's finance committee plan to revise Evers' transportation proposals June 6. He says the GOP has ruled out raising the gas tax but may increase fees.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he believes a gas tax increase would be "tough to get done."