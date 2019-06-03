Kansas collected $77M more in taxes in May than anticipated

Kansas reports it collected $77 million more in taxes than expected in May.

The state Department of Revenue said Monday that Kansas collected $563 million in taxes last month when it anticipated $486 million. The surplus was 15.9 percent.

Tax collections for the budget year that began in July 2018 were nearly $6.7 billion, or $158 million more than anticipated, for a 2.4 percent surplus. And that's after officials issued a more optimistic fiscal forecast in mid-April.

Kansas' tax collections have exceeded expectations 23 of the past 24 months since legislators in 2017 repealed past income tax cuts championed by then-Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed two tax relief plans from GOP lawmakers since taking office in January, saying the measures would undermine the state's finances.