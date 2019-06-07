Business
Today’s the day to celebrate National Doughnut Day
It’s national doughnut day. Here’s how they make those tasty treats
Who doesn’t love a buttermilk bar? For National Doughnut Day we asked Shawn Samuth III, the general manager at LaFeen’s Family Pride Donuts in Bellingham, to walk us through the process of making doughnuts.
We watched as they mixed, rolled, cut and fried the doughnuts, then drenched them in a thin layer of sugar glaze then dipped them in creamy frosting.
It’s a good thing National Doughnut Day is only celebrated once a year, on the first Friday of June. This year, that day is today, June. 7.
According to the National Day Calendar, “This day celebrates the doughnut and honors the Salvation Army [Donut] Lassies, the women that served doughnuts to soldiers during WWI.”
The tradition started as a fundraiser for Chicago’s Salvation Army during the Great Depression in 1938, according to the website.
Many businesses offer free donuts on the day, including Krispy Kreme and Walmart. A list of the businesses offering free donuts can be found on lifehacker.