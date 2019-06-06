AP source: Keuchel, Braves near 1-year deal for about $13M

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Championship Series in Houston. Pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel, the last two top free agents on the market, can sign starting Monday, June 3, 2019, with their new teams having to forfeit amateur draft picks as compensation. Both turned down $17.9 million qualifying offers in November, Keuchel from Houston and Kimbrel from the World Series champion Boston Red Sox. AP Photo

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel and the Atlanta Braves are near agreement on a one-year contract that would pay the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner about $13 million.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement had not been finalized.

Keuchel's contract would include a salary of about $21 million, and he would get a prorated share of that because only about 115 days will remain in the 186-day season.

A 31-year-old left-hander, Keuchel was 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts last season for Houston and turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer in November.

He has options remaining, allowing him to start his Braves tenure in the minors as he builds up arm strength and stamina.