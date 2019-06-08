Johnson Controls accused of failing to report pollution

A Wisconsin company is accused of failing to report the release of hazardous materials at a property in Marinette that resulted in some residents unknowingly drinking contaminated water for years.

The Journal Sentinel reports the state Department of Natural Resources has referred the case against Johnson Controls International for civil prosecution.

The DNR says a unit of Johnson Controls failed to inform state officials it knew that so-called forever chemicals had been found at a fire training facility in northeastern Wisconsin and did not take steps to minimize their impact.

Glendale-based Johnson Controls says in statement that it believed it was not obligated to notify authorities when the chemicals were first detected because the company believed the contamination was confined to its property.