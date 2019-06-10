Monday Sports in Brief

BASKETBALL

TORONTO (AP) — Golden State forward Kevin Durant has an injured right Achilles, a massive blow for the perennial All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP who is three weeks away from free agency and now may be facing a long rehabilitation process.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers was teary when he gave the news after Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. An MRI will be performed Tuesday to determine the severity, but Durant's season is clearly over and his recovery will likely take several months if the Achilles is indeed torn.

Myers said Durant's first injury of this postseason was a calf injury, as the Warriors have insisted throughout. Myers also said that he is willing to accept the blame for the decision to play Durant in Game 5.

Golden State won 106-105, cutting Toronto's lead in the NBA Finals to 3-2.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Four-time NBA champion Tony Parker has announced he's retiring after 18 seasons.

The 37-year-old guard played 17 said on Twitter Monday that it was an emotional decision and that it has been an "incredible journey." He played 17 seasons for the San Antonio Spurs and made the postseason every year of his career before joining the Hornets last season and missing the playoffs. He was selected to the All-Star team six times and was named second-team All-NBA three times.

Parker stated 1,151 games regular season games and averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 assists per game. He also played in 226 playoffs games, averaging 17.9 points and 5.1 assists per game.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says the club has hired former WNBA and U.S. national team player Swin Cash to serve in an executive role.

Griffin, who announced the hiring Monday, says Cash will be vice president of basketball operations and team development.

Griffin says the Pelicans value Cash's experience as a winner on many levels, her reputation for leadership, and her recent experience as a WNBA executive with the New York Liberty.

Cash played for Connecticut from 1998-2002, winning two national championships. She played 15 seasons in the WNBA with Detroit, Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta and New York.

MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat has been selected as this season's winner of the Magic Johnson Award, presented by the Pro Basketball Writers Association.

Wade, who just completed his final season before retirement, was chosen as "the player who best combines excellence on the basketball court with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public."

Wade averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his 16th and final NBA season. He was a three-time champion, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP and a 13-time All-Star.

BASEBALL

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — David Ortiz was back in Boston on Monday night for medical care, a day after authorities said the former Red Sox slugger affectionately known as Big Papi was ambushed by a gunman at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.

A plane carrying the 43-year-old retired athlete landed after a flight from the Dominican, the team said.

Ortiz had been in stable condition in intensive care at a Santo Domingo hospital after doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine, according to his spokesman, Leo López. He said Ortiz's liver was also damaged in the shooting Sunday night.

Ortiz is one of the most beloved figures in sports history in the Dominican Republic and Boston, a fearsome power hitter with a ready smile. He led the Red Sox to three World Series championships, was a 10-time All-Star and hit 541 home runs.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks hit three straight home runs to open the game and finished with a team-record eight in a 13-8 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in a homer-happy game on Monday night.

Scott Kingery hit two of Philadelphia's five home runs for the combined MLB record of 13 homers in one game.

Jarrod Dyson, Ketel Marte and David Peralta hit consecutive homers off Jerad Eickhoff in the first inning. Eduardo Escobar became the first Diamondback to homer from different sides of the plate in consecutive innings. Ildemaro Vargas also homered twice and Alex Avila went deep.

The Diamondbacks had hit six homers in a game six times in franchise history, the last coming June 1, 2018, against the Marlins.

Jean Segura homered and Rhys Hoskins and Jay Bruce each hit solo shots for the Phillies.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Outfielder Alex Dickerson has been traded to the San Francisco Giants from the San Diego Padres for minor league right-hander Franklin Van Gurp.

The teams announced the swap Monday, and Dickerson will join Triple-A Sacramento. He has been primarily with Triple-A El Paso this season aside from a 12-game stint with the Padres in which he batted .158 (3 for 19) with two RBIs and seven strikeouts.

Dickerson played 84 games for San Diego in 2016.

At Triple-A this season, he is hitting.372 with five home runs and 20 RBIs and a 1.075 OPS in 26 games.

Van Gurp is 2-1 with a 4.54 ERA over 18 relief appearances between Class A Augusta and Double-A Richmond.

GOLF

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (AP) — Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen and three-time LPGA major winner Jan Stephenson were among five people inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in a Monday night ceremony that was as much about comebacks as success.

The biennial induction was held the week of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in an effort to attract Hall of Fame members, and 28 attended.

Goosen and Stephenson were selected for their playing careers. Former Augusta National chairman Billy Payne, the late instructor Peggy Kirk Bell and Dennis Walters, who spent more than four decades entertaining and inspiring with golf clinics despite being paralyzed from the waist down, were the other inductees.

The induction brings the World Golf Hall of Fame to 160 members.

TENNIS

MADRID (AP) — Maria Sharapova will return to tennis at next week's Mallorca Open after being sidelined with a right shoulder injury since January.

The Mallorca Open says the former No. 1 has accepted a wild-card invitation.

The 32-year-old Sharapova hasn't played since her ailing shoulder forced her to withdraw from the St. Petersburg Open in January. In February, she underwent what she called a "small procedure" in hopes of dealing with the issue that had been causing her pain since last year.

Sharapova will be joined by 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who eliminated defending champion Simona Halep at the French Open and reached the semifinals.

HONORS

Mike Westhoff and the late Gunther Cunningham have won the 2019 Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman Award from the Professional Football Writers of America.

Cunningham spent 33 of his 35 NFL seasons as an assistant coach, renowned for his feared defensive units in Kansas City over two stints and nine seasons as the Chiefs' defensive coordinator. Westhoff spent 32 seasons as an NFL assistant coach and is regarded as a special teams pioneer.

The Dr. Z Award is given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL and is named for Zimmerman, who covered the NFL for 29 years as Sports Illustrated's pro football writer.

COURTS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. has been convicted of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman last year in San Diego County.

A jury returned the verdict Monday in San Diego Superior Court in Vista but was continuing to deliberate on two more counts of rape involving a hitchhiker and an unconscious teenage girl.

He also was convicted of two counts of lewd conduct involving two other women.

Winslow faces up to life in prison.

All five women testified at the trial.

Defense attorneys argued the women invented the allegations to prey on his wealth. Prosecutors say he felt empowered by his fame to abuse the most vulnerable.

Winslow played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.