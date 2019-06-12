Olympia’s Fish Brewing Co., unable to pay its debts, is in receivership

A receiver was appointed to take control of Fish Brewing’s assets toward the end of May, Thurston County Superior Court records show. Rolf Boone

Homegrown Fish Brewing Co, a business that got its start in Olympia 26 years ago, is in financial trouble, according to Thurston County Superior Court records.

They show the business at 515 Jefferson St. SE owes creditors more than $4.8 million, but only has assets of $2.6 million.

“Fish Brewing is unable to pay its debts as they become due,” court documents read.

The petition to appoint a receiver was filed May 22.

The result is a Kirkland-based business called McCallen & Sons is now in control of Fish Brewing’s assets.

“The receiver shall have exclusive possession and control over the debtor (Fish Brewing Co.) and its assets, with the power and authority to preserve, protect and liquidate those assets and to distribute the proceeds thereof to the party or parties legally entitled to them,” the documents read.

The court filings show a long list of creditors, including South Sound Bank of Olympia, which has since been acquired by Timberland Bank of Hoquiam.

South Sound Bank was owed $1.3 million.

Fish Brewing President and Chief Executive Sal Leone emailed a short reply to a request for comment from The Olympian.

“Operating as normal,” he said. “Trying to refinance or find new ownership.”

He declined further comment.

It’s been a tough year for Fish Brewing.

Its Point Ruston restaurant, which opened in December 2017, closed in February, The News Tribune reported.





Leone told the paper the market for brewpubs is difficult at the moment. And not just for Fish Brewing.

In Oregon, a number of notable breweries have closed in recent months, according to The News Tribune. Bridgeport Brewing closed in February, and both Portland Brewing and Widmer Brothers Brewing closed their public-facing locations (but both continue as brewing businesses).

Check back for updates to this story.