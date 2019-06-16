Hawaii County vacation rentals registered under new law

Vacation rental registrations are coming in to Hawaii County faster than workers can process them.

West Hawaii Today reports the county Planning Department processed 226 registrations as of early last week. Paper application forms were stacked in several boxes awaiting processing.

The applications are the result of a new law requiring all vacation rental owners in existence as of April 1 to register their property by Sept. 28.

Registrants must pay a $500 fee and show that their transient accommodations taxes, general excise taxes and property taxes are paid in full.

Vacation rentals are defined as dwellings are rented for a period of 30 consecutive days or less and where the owner or operator does not live on the building site.