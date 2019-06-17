Abortion clinic’s fate in hands of state’s high court

An Ohio abortion clinic's future is now up to the state's Supreme Court.

Justices will decide whether to hear an appeal by Women's Med Center, the Dayton area's last abortion clinic. It continues operating during a long-running licensure dispute.

At issue is Women's Med's inability to secure the waiver and written transfer agreement with a nearby hospital required under Ohio's increasingly stringent abortion laws.

The Ohio Department of Health says it revoked Women's Med's license in April after a lower court upheld the order . A Montgomery County court blocked that revocation while the clinic appeals.

Dayton commissioners voted in May to urge two local health systems to step in. Neither did.

Ohio's Republican attorney general argued in a recent filing that licensure is resolved and justices shouldn't take the appeal.