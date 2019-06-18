Community Corrections worker shot, wounded during training

Authorities say a pretrial services coordinator in northeastern Indiana has been accidentally shot and wounded during a training exercise.

DeKalb County Community Corrections says in a statement that the man was at the Auburn Police Department's training center when he "accidentally discharged a semi-automatic pistol" during a training exercise Monday. He was treated at a hospital and released after being shot in the right leg.

The 35-year-old man is described as a 5-year employee of Community Corrections. It wasn't immediately known whether anyone would face discipline in the shooting.