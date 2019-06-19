Panel to update Delaware revenue estimates

A state panel is updating Delaware's official government revenue estimates for the final time before lawmakers vote on a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday to update revenue projections for this year and for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Last month, the panel increased its revenue estimate for this year by $40.7 million compared to the previous month and increased its estimate for fiscal 2020 by $38.1 million.

Since last June, revenue estimates have climbed by $200 million for this year and by roughly $102 million for next year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Legislators have already drafted a $4.45 billion operating budget for next year but are still working on a capital budget and a grants package for community groups.