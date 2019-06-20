Trump, Canada’s Trudeau to talk trade at White House meeting

President Donald Trump has welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House for a visit largely focused on trade.

At Trump's insistence, the U.S., Canada and Mexico agreed to an update of the decades-old North American Free Trade Agreement among their countries.

Mexico this week became the first of the three nations to ratify the agreement.

In the U.S., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to schedule a vote on the pact, insisting that changes are needed to win her support.

Trump says the USMCA is a "phenomenal deal" for America. The administration would like lawmakers to approve it before the end of the year.